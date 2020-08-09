e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Night curfew strikes another blow to Ludhiana’s already-struggling restaurant sector

Night curfew strikes another blow to Ludhiana’s already-struggling restaurant sector

With fear gripping the residents and not much support provided by the government, the owners said the sector will not be able to survive for long.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:38 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The restaurant business in the city has suffered another blow with the imposition of a night curfew in the district from 9pm onwards.

With fear gripping the residents and not much support provided by the government, the owners said the sector will not be able to survive for long.

Owner of Basant restaurants, Bhupinder Basant, said, “Only 25% restaurants had reopened so far due to low footfall and high expenses. Businesses had slowly started to come back on track after the government allowed the restaurants to open till 10 pm, but the new decision to shut down the units at 9pm will further hit the business. The government should at least allow home delivery till 10pm, so that owners can at least bear the expenses to run the restaurant.”

Owner of Hawai Adda restaurant, Prince Makkar, said, “We haven’t opened the restaurant since the lockdown was announced in March. After the government allowed restaurants to operate till 10pm from August 1, we felt relieved and were planning to reopen. But with these new conditions of allowing restaurants to operate at only 50% capacity and only till 9pm, we have decided to further delay the opening.”

The office bearers of the Hotel and Restaurant Association rued that the government was not bothered about the hospitality sector and hoteliers were muling shutting down due to their negligent behaviour. President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Amarvir Singh said, “It is high time that the government provides relief to the sector otherwise the businesses will collapse and many owners will be forced to shut their establishments permanently.”

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In