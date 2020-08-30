Nine booked for lockdown violations

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:58 IST

Police have lodged FIRs against nine persons for opening shops and eateries despite weekend lockdown.

The Dugri police have arrested Sukhwinder Singh of Shimlapuri for selling syrups near flower chowk without wearing a mask. The Dugri police have also booked owners of Baba Chicken and Republic Chicken for operating despite a ban.

The PAU police have booked hairdresser Irfan and Deepak Kumar, owner of a mobile phone shop in Rishi Nagar.

Division Number 5 police have booked owners of a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar market Mahinder Singh and Harjinder Singh for operating despite a ban.