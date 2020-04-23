e-paper
Nine shops in Thane sealed for flouting lockdown norms

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:07 IST
Megha Pol
Nine shops in Thane were sealed on Thursday for flouting social distancing norms.

The owners of five shops in Mumbra and four in Naupada were booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The social-distancing norms were violated by the shops. General stores, grocery shops, meat shops and shops selling dairy products were open for long hours and there was a huge crowd outside the shops.”

Thane civic commissioner Vijay Singhal had given directives to all shops to follow social-distancing norm. He had asked shops to deliver groceries and essentials at doorstep to consumers so that there will not be any crowding at the shops. Shops in Mumbra were directed to operate three days a week for a specific time.

