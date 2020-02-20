NIV, state dept reinforce: no link between poultry consumption and Covid-19

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:18 IST

PUNE With rumours doing the rounds that coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads through consumption of chicken, eggs and other livestock products officials of the animal husbandry department and National Institute of Virology (NIV) clarified that Covid-19 does not spread through consumption of poultry products.

BN Tandale, scientist, NIV and Sachindra Pratap, commissioner, animal husbandry department and doctors of Sassoon General Hospital held a press conference in the city on Thursday where they said action will be taken against culprits who are spreading rumours on social media.

Tandale said, “Coronavirus does not spread through consumption of poultry products.”

“NIV is coordinating all over India for coronavirus and conducting tests. We have erected testing facilities at 15 locations and have taken 2,658 specimens as on Thursday. Only three patients were reported positive, all from Kerala. All the three students returned from China after the outbreak of the virus,” said Tandale.

Pratap, said, “The animal husbandry department has filed a police case with cybercrime department against unknown persons for spreading rumours about the spread of coronavirus through consumption of poultry products.”

PG Pedgaonkar, a representative of the poultry industry and general manager of Venky’s Chicken, said, “Due to rumours on social media, the poultry industry is facing a loss of Rs10 crore per day in Maharashtra from last two weeks.”

“Average chicken consumption in Maharashtra is 3,000 to 3,500 metric tonne per day which has come down 2,400 to 2,500 metric tonne per day in last two weeks,” said Pedgaonkar.

Pedgaonkar said, “The maximum loss is faced in southern states where consumption of poultry products is high.”

At least 12 per cent of farmers in the country are dependent on the poultry industry as they are producing soya bean and maize which is maximum consumed by the poultry industry, he added.