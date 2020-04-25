NMMC orders code of conduct for essential services firms

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:49 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered a code of conduct for operations to be followed by industries and establishments offering essential services.

The decision was taken after 21 employees of an IT company tested positive. Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Entire premises of such firms should be disinfected thrice a day. Gloves, at least three masks and hand sanitisers should be provided to the staff as safety measures.”

The entry of vehicles supplying raw materials should be restricted and should be allowed inside the work premises only after disinfection.