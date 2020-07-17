e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No asymptomatic patients to be admitted, PMC orders hospitals

No asymptomatic patients to be admitted, PMC orders hospitals

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:27 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Amidst an increase in Covid-19 positive cases and the shortage of beds in the city hospitals the district administration, on Friday, demanded private hospitals to direct asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients to home quarantine.

Naval Kishore Ram, district collector and president, district disaster management, issued the order to private hospitals on Friday.

Ram said, “Private hospitals should counsel asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients and send them for home quarantine.”

“If the patients are not willing for home quarantine and insist to get themselves admitted, the hospitals should inform the administration who will direct them to a municipal corporation-run Covid care centre,” said Ram.

“We have formed a vigilance team to keep a check on private hospitals. If they are found flouting the rule strict action will be taken against them under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” said Ram.

A PMC official said, “PMC has enough vacant beds at its Covid care centres, but patients are rushing to private hospitals after they test positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus due to fear.”

“Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients have to isolate themselves, they do not require help from medical staff or medical equipment. These facilities are available in the temporary Covid care centres erected by the civic body,” said the official.

”This will help the civic body to provide beds for critical patients at private hospitals,” said the official.

According to the PMC, at least 2,000 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients have preferred home isolation.

top news
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In