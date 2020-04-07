No Baisakhi celebrations at historic Uri gurdwara

cities

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, no Baisakhi celebrations will take place at the historic Chatti Patshai gurdwara here, the management committee said on Tuesday.

“Baisakhi celebrations have been cancelled following the outbreak of Covid-19,” said Baramulla Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chairperson Tara Singh.

He said the decision was taken to prevent all risks to public health and safety. “Once the situation improves, we will issue fresh dates for the celebration,” he said.

Pardeep Singh Dardi, a social activist and devotee from Baramulla who visits the shrine on every Baisakhi, said that it was necessary to call off the celebrations this time. “When the entire world is in suffering because of the deadly virus, how we can celebrate? We have to stand with others,” he said.

A devotee from Srinagar, Barkat Kaur, said that the place has such a prestigious history that people from different parts of the country visit the gurdwara. “Unfortunately, everyone will be giving it a miss this time,” she said.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Harbaksh Singh said that they will stay at home this time. “We will pray to god for peace and will do the religious activities pertaining to Baisakhi at home,” he said.

Ajay Pal Singh, a doctor from Anantnag, said, “Government should restore high-speed internet on this special occasion so that we can contact our families stuck outside India.”

Earlier in 2016, the Sikh community had to call off the Baisakhi celebrations here after a footbridge connecting Uri town with the gurdwara got washed away due to heavy rains. A new bridge was constructed last year only.

The high priests of Akal Takht have announced that Baisakhi celebrations around the world would be held as a small-scale affair, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The historic significance of this shrine dates back to 1620, when the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind, had toured here with Mughal emperor Jehangir. The Guru had stayed here for some time and after his move to Muzaffrabad in POK, his followers build this gurdwara on the banks of Jhelum in his honour.

The Baisakhi celebrations are attended by Sikhs from different parts of J&K and other states. The gurdwara witnesses a rush of over 10,000 pilgrims every year.

The festival is also celebrated at a gurdwara in Srinagar’s Rainawari area and in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.