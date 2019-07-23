No bids, GMDA to set up hospital in Sec 67

Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to build a multi-speciality hospital in Sector 67 on Golf Course Extension Road (Southern Peripheral Road) by itself, after no private company came forward to partner with it.

The authority is planning to float a tender by September for construction of the hospital, a GMDA official said on Tuesday.

In its first authority meeting in April 2017, the GMDA had planned to set up a multi-specialty hospital in the city to make modern medical facilities available at affordable rates to the public and had earmarked land in Sector 67.

With an aim to execute this public health-care project through a joint venture, the GMDA put a notice on its website on March 25, inviting eligible bidders to submit proposals to design, construct, operate and maintain the hospital as a long-term shareholder by July 15. The GMDA received no response.

“No bidder came forward and the deadline passed. Now, we will place this matter before the Haryana government for approval of the detailed project report prepared by the GMDA and float a tender by September-end,” said Pradeep Mittal, advisor, special project, GMDA.

The committee of secretaries on infrastructure for medical education and research (Haryana government) will look into the proposal. In case, the committee approves the DPR, it will move to the Haryana cabinet, which will give the final nod. “This process may take a month or two,” said Mittal.

The proposed 500-bed multi-specialty hospital is to come upon 7.26 acres and the project is to be executed in two phases. “In the first phase, 200 beds will be created and estimated cost of the project stands around ₹250 crore,” a GMDA official said.

The multi-specialty hospital will have at least three super-specialty areas such as oncology, cardiology and neurology, as per the GMDA draft on its website. “The hospital should provide affordable healthcare — the OPD consultation fee (excluding diagnostics and medicines) shall not exceed ₹150, while average daily basic nursing clinician care charges shall not exceed ₹3,000. The average daily charges in ICU and HDU, including all cost other than diagnostics and medicine, shall be limited to ₹8,000,” the draft stated.

