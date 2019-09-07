No challan filed yet in 2017 blast in same Batala firecracker unit

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:09 IST

The police are yet to submit a chargesheet in the 2017 blast in the Batala firecracker factory that witnessed a similar explosion on Wednesday that killed at least 23 people.

The case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on January 21, 2017, under Section 9-B of the Explosive Act, 1884, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against Jaspal Singh, owner of the factory, on complaint of Harpreet Singh, who runs a garage near the unit. A worker died in the mishap.

The complainant had said the unit was being run illegally as the owner had not renewed the licence.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinder Singh said the deceased’s wife was also a complainant in the case and had filed an affidavit that no action be taken against the factory owner. “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind delay in the investigation,” the SSP added.

“The police had not filed a closure report because the accused died,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

Civil Lines police station head munshi Satinder Singh said chargesheet was not submitted as the investigation is on.

Rajinder Singh Raju, elder brother of Harpreet Singh, said they did not pursue the case as the factory owner died. The adjoining portion of his garage also collapsed with the recent blast and he also sustained injuries on his head.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:09 IST