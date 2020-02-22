No copter services leave Lahaul-Spiti patients in lurch

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:09 IST

The tribals of Lahaul-Spiti are facing a harrowing time as no chopper services were available from past two weeks to airlift patients and other emergency passengers from snowbound areas.

From Lahaul-Spiti alone, more than five dozen patients are waiting to be airlifted for medical services. People from Pangi and Bharmaur of Chamba district and from Shimla’s Dodra Kwar area are too waiting to avail the state-run chopper services.

Tribals of Lahaul -Spiti remain virtually landlocked as Rohtang pass is closed due to heavy snowfall in the region.

During winters, helicopter services is the only medium of transport in areas such as Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla districts of the state.

Since no chopper was available for the past two weeks, what added to their miseries was the general administration department not operating flights as per the schedule.

Poonam, 33, was brought to Tingrit by villagers who trudged for seven kilometers through snow. The helicopter was scheduled to make the sortie from Kullu to Tingrit on Friday, but to no avail. The patients requiring emergency medical services reached the helipad on Friday morning however, their wait never ended.

Irked by the delay, tribal affairs and agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda pulled up officials of general administration department and sought explanation over the flights not operating per schedule.

As many as six patients requiring emergency medical services had reached Tingrit in Miyar valley. These patients hail from Karpat village.

In Lahaul-Spiti, sorties are made to several helipads including Udaipur, Rava, Tandi diet, Sissu, Stingri, Baring, Tundala and Jispa. Sorties are made to Pangi to ferry people from Pangi, Bharmaur area of Chamba district. Border Road Organization had initiated operations to throw open the Rohtang Pass but fresh spell of snow in last two days hampered the snow clearance operations.

Link between Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu Rohtang pass is blocked due to snowfall and is officially closed for traffic since mid-November to May.

The request for chopper services is sent by the administration, through deputy commissioner. The request is further processed by the general administration department, which fixes the flight schedule. The government has also deputed a nodal officer of Tribal development department.