No dhol-tasha in 2020, silence on Pune streets in run-up to Ganesh fest

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:43 IST

The Ganesh festival each year is preceded with the sound of drums (dhol) and cymbals (tasha) clanging, as troupes (pathaks) begin practicing a month before the Ganpati idol is welcomed into homes on the first day (August 22) of the 10-day festival. Every day after the installation of the idol, the dhol-tasha pathaks perform, with the final day, the visarjan (immersion) a climatic eruption of dhol-tasha displays, choreographed, and, for most, an eight-hour performance marathon.

This year there is silence.

Not a single road or area in Pune has the practice sessions going on. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public celebration of the Ganpati festival.

The Maharashtra Dhol Tasha Mahasangh, the umbrella body governing dhol-tasha pathaks in Pune, has instructed all pathaks to not hold practice sessions or perform during the festival this year for safety reasons. Pathaks, instead, have been engaged in social activities during the lockdown to help society.

“This year there are no dhol-tasha pathaks practising anywhere in Pune. The priority for all is safety and so we have decided not to be involved in any kind of public celebration or immersion procession during the Ganpati festival. In fact, most of our prominent pathaks are doing social work - distributing food packets or providing ration kits to the needy. These members contributed funds from their savings. Also, 700 members have donated blood so far in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We have also provided ration kits to 250 families of members of music band groups in Pune, as they are completely dependent, financially, on their work,” said Parag Thakur, president of the mahasangh.

Members from all walks of life are in these pathaks, from college students, and IT professionals, to doctors, business owners and even senior citizens.

There are 170 pathaks with 25,000 members in Pune district and in the state, at least 500 pathaks.

“There is a bit of edginess among members as they are not able to come together to practice and play for their beloved Bappa this year,” added Thakur.

Ashutosh Deshpande, president of Shiv Mudra Dhol Tasha Pathak, one of the prominent pathaks in Pune, said, “It is unfortunate that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed things across the globe. Our members are bit sad as they are not able to perform this year for Ganpati Bappa, but they are aware of social safety. From the contribution of members we have donated to needy organisations during the lockdown. We have plans to work with Ganpati mandals this year, as our members want to volunteer to raise awareness, if needed. There are 600 members in our pathak and we began in 2005.”

Karan Salunkhe, a student who plays in one of the pathaks, said, “We want to do something for society. Wherever it is needed, we will go as volunteers during the 10 days of Ganpati and help mandals to create awareness about Covid-19.”