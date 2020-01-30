e-paper
No innocent student will be targeted: AMU V-C

No innocent student will be targeted: AMU V-C

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:39 IST
ALIGARH Expressing regret over the anti-CAA protestors-police clash on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on December 15 night, vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor said some FIRs were lodged regarding these incidents and assured that no innocent person or student would be targeted.

“I appeal to all the students and members of the teaching staff to help us maintain normalcy and functioning of academic activities in a peaceful manner,” he said in a video released on Thursday.

The V-C said he had written letters to the students and the AMU community to express that ‘he is sorry for the students, who suffered injuries on that fateful night’.

