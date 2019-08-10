No streetlights on Uran phata, Belapur adds to commuters’ woes

cities

Although commute on Sion-Panvel Highway has improved this monsoon after concretisation, commuters passing through Uran Phata and Belapur bridge have complained about defunct streetlights.

For the past two weeks, streetlights on the Belapur and Uran phata stretch of the highway are not working.

Uran phata bridge is maintained by public works department (PWD) and the Belapur bridge by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

PWD officials have installed a signage near Uran phata bridge warning about the accident-prone area but without streetlights the commute is worse because of potholes.

PWD executive engineer Kishore Patil said, “A major fault has been detected in the cable. We have asked engineers to repair the fault soon and restore electricity supply. We have also started filling up the patches over the bridge.”

He added that they have been repeatedly facing cable fault at Uran phata bridge and have asked for a detailed report.

Uran phata bridge is yet to be concretised and work will resume after monsoon.

Shankar Dhote, chief engineer of MSRDC, said, “The issue has been forwarded to the engineer. Defunct lights will be replaced shortly.”

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) supplies power on the highway and the PWD maintains them.

“The entire Uran phata bridge has developed potholes which slows down traffic. It becomes difficult to drive in pitch dark as we can’t see the potholes,” said Priyank Tripathi, 45, a Kharghar commuter who travels to Ghatkopar every day.

The PWD earns more than ₹15 lakh every day from toll collection, but commuters and motorists said the authority has failed in maintaining the highway, especially when it is one of the busiest in the city.

