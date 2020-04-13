Noida apartment owners make Roti Bank for needy amid Covid 19 pandemic

cities

NOIDA: To ensure that the homeless and persons from impoverished backgrounds do not go hungry amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, apartment owners on Sunday started a ‘roti bank’ by collecting two chapatis from each flat in apartment complexes located in sectors 78 and 79 of Noida.

After collection, the home-made chapatis are taken to a community kitchen run by the Noida authority, located in nearby Sorkha village, and then delivered to migrant daily workers and others living in the city.

The initiative was started by apartment owners of three housing complexes of Sector 78 -- Antriksh Golf View 1, Golf View 2, Assotech Windsor Court -- and Sportswood in Sector 79, who came together to start this group.

“We have requested other residents and apartment owners via Whatsapp groups and other social networking channels to make two extra chapatis at home daily to help those in need. Each apartment owner will hand over the items to security guards in a packet, after which the authority’s representative will collect these packets daily in the evening,” said Brijesh Singh, an apartment owner.

Volunteers said they hope all families come forward to donate. “We hope we will are successful in helping as many people as we can and hope other society residents also join us in this cause,” said a volunteer, requesting anonymity.

The initiative was started to help the Noida authority feed those in need as arranging food for so many people on a daily basis is not an easy task for any one entity alone, said volunteers.

Officials said the authority has approved this plan of these socially active apartment owners, who want to help the impoverished sections of the society.

“Social groups are coming forward in large numbers to help the needy get regular food, across the city. We will continue serving food as per government orders,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the authority.

Volunteers say they contacted people from different societies. However, they have decided not to give credit to any one person for the same as it is a group effort, they add.

They say that as of now, this campaign is being run for two weeks, but they can extend it if more people come forward.

The authority is running five community kitchens in the city – at Shani temple Sector 14A, Harola in Sector 5, Bhangel, Sorkha and Mamura – to feed those in need. So far, it has distributed a total of 6,91,943 food packets, Many social groups are also contributing to this job.