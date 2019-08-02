Noida authority alleges UP Police not lodging FIRs against developers selling illegal flats

cities

NOIDA: The Noida authority, which has started a drive against land grabbers and illegal constructions in the city, has alleged that the Gautam Budh Nagar police are not cooperating with the authority in filing FIR against those developers who are constructing illegal buildings.

Now, the authority has written a letter to the district police requesting them to file FIRs immediately against land grabbers and errant developers.

“Following the orders from authority chief executive officer, the enforcement wing and the land department of the Noida authority has started a drive against those developers who have constructed buildings without getting the building layout map approved, and also against the land grabbers who construct buildings on our land. We are directed to file FIR against such persons, seal the illegal buildings and then carry out demolition of such constructions. But inspectors at many police stations refuse to file FIRs in such cases,” MP Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said.

The OSD has written a letter to deputy superintendent of police DP Singh, and other officials involved in the enforcement drive.

“We have written to DSP and other officers so that FIRs are filed immediately and prompt action is initiated against those developers, who cheat homebuyers by selling flats in unauthorised buildings. We have filed FIRs in around 10 cases. Police inspectors do not file FIR in many cases despite repeated reminders. This should be changed if we want an effective action against illegal buildings,” said the OSD.

Last year, the authority had sealed around 50 illegal buildings and issued notices against 1,700 illegal constructions in different sectors. However, the illegal construction in violation of building bylaws allegedly continues across the city.

The Noida authority CEO has directed that if the officials do not act against those who indulge in illegal construction, then disciplinary action will be taken and responsibility will be fixed.

“Many inspectors do not file FIRs in cases involving illegal construction and grabbing of government land because they want orders from their respective seniors, including SP (city) and circle officers. We are planning a meeting with the authority staff and senior police officials to solve this issue,” said DP Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Noida authority.

The authority wants prompt action against errant developers. “There are cases, when we filed an FIR against developers indulged in illegal construction and investigating officer submits final report closing the cases defeating our purpose of acting tough,” said Singh, OSD of the authority.

However, the district police have denied the allegations. “The Noida authority’s allegation is completely wrong and baseless. All government departments are filing FIRs in their respective cases. I don’t understand why Noida authority’s FIR is not being filed. I am not aware of any instance of this kind,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

