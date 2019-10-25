Noida authority identifies over 400 residential plots for its new scheme

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:20 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority said it has identified over 400 residential plots and 79 Transport Nagar plots to be sold as part of an upcoming scheme.

The authority’s residential plot department started identifying leftover plots after chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari issued directions in this regard. The authority’s residential plot staff members conducted a survey in their respective areas and found over 400 plots in different residential colonies.

“We will ascertain the exact number of residential plots by November so that these can be made available under a new scheme,” Maheshwari said.

The authority, as part of its schemes, will allot residential, commercial and institutional plots to interested applicants. The scheme was to be launched on Diwali, but got delayed as the exact number of plots was not identified and the process of identification is still on.

The residential department has started a new rule that each staff member in charge of certain areas will have to file an affidavit stating the number of plots lying vacant in their areas. If any staff member will try to mislead, then action will be initiated against such officials. The affidavits are being sought because officials often do not conduct surveys properly, by physically visiting the site, and, hence, the exact number of plots remains unknown.

Apart from these, the authority has identified 79 plots, which will be allotted under the new Transport Nagar developed in Sector 88. Each plot is of size 120 square metres. The authority had allotted 501 plots to transporters in the first Transport Nagar, located in Sector 69, two years ago. Now, it has developed another Transport Nagar as the authority wants transporters to operate from these two areas.

“We will soon bring scheme and allot plots in the second Transport Nagar after completing all procedures,” Maheshwari said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 19:20 IST