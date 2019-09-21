Noida Authority starts utensil bank to discourage single-use plastic

cities

Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday started a utensil bank (bartan bank) to help with the implementation of the plastic ban in the state. The authority has arranged 2,500 steel plates, glasses, and spoons which residents can borrow for any programme. The utensils have been stored in Noida Stadium in Sector 21A. Officials said the move will discourage people from using single-use plastic products.

There has been a state-wide ban on the use of plastic and polystyrene products in the state list July last year, following a UP government order.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Saturday inaugurated the programme in the stadium. She said the aim of the programme is to make Noida plastic-free, with the help of people’s participation. “To promote this habit, we have started the utensil bank,” she said.

Maheshwari said people usually use plastic plates and spoons in small programmes and community lunches. “They dump the plastic plates after the use. We have decided to replace these plastic utensils with steel ones. We will also start similar initiatives at other locations,” she said.

While the service is free, people need to deposit ₹100 as a security deposit while making a requisition. The applicant will be responsible for ferrying the utensils for the programme and their safe return within 24 hours. People will be fined ₹5 per day if utensils are not returned on time.

The authority is also developing a cellphone app and toll-free number where people can book utensils. On the first day, authority officials said they had received a booking from Jalvayu Vihar Sanskritik Kalyan Samiti in Sector 25, for 800 plates for Durga Puja Celebrations between October 5 and 7. Around 20 people also enquired about the initiative. Maheshwari said the authority is also planning to increase the utensil sets from 2,500 to 5,000.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 23:28 IST