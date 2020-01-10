Noida may soon have a police commissioner

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:19 IST

NOIDA: Taking serious notes of the rising crime graph and police’s heavy dependency on approval from administrative officials, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with DGP Om Prakash Singh and additional chief secretary (home) Avnish Awasthi Thursday evening to discuss having a police commissionerate system in Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is home to the three cities of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna authority township.

The DGP said a commissionerate system in sensitive and bigger districts will yield good results in bringing down the crime rate. “We discussed different issues relating to the introduction of commissionerate system in Lucknow and Noida. Under the system, IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank are posted as commissioners, and delegated with magisterial powers,” DGP OP Singh said.

Singh further said the implementation of new magisterial police system in Lucknow and Noida is in the final stage. “Only after getting nod from the cabinet, will it be implemented,” Singh said.

He also said commissionerate system gives a free hand to the local police chief to act freely and swiftly, particularly in a law and order situation. “At present, the district police chief seeks permission from the district magistrate in situations involving law and order. I think, the police can deliver better results under a police commissioner,” he said.

The UP government Thursday had suspended Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) SSP Vaibhav Krishna after a Gujarat forensic lab confirmed the authenticity of his video chat with a woman that had gone viral on social media a few days ago.

Krishna had reportedly leaked a confidential letter that he had written to the state government accusing five IPS officers of conniving with certain builders, extortionists and local journalists to ensure “transfers and postings” in exchange for money.

A special investigation team (SIT) chaired by director, vigilance, HC Awasthi has begun its inquiry into the allegations of corruption. The five IPS officers were also transferred on Thursday. Despite Krishna’s suspension, no SSP has been posted in Gautam Budh Nagar district giving rise to speculation that the UP government will now implement the commissionerate system in the district.

Similarly, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani was transferred as district police chief of Ghaziabad and his replacement wasn’t named in the transfer order.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk, who had served in Gurugram, both as SP (1999-2000) and police commissioner (2014-16), said in any upscale Metro city adjacent to Delhi, people have more expectations from the police.

“The areas adjacent to the national capital, witness similar sorts of crime relating to property disputes, financial fraud and cyber crimes. These can’t be solved without providing a micro-management system to the police like the system under the commissioner. I think it (commissionerate system) is a more citizen-centric system, which generates more satisfaction and instills faith in the police. Also, it lowers the crime graph and doubles the conviction rate,” he said.

The former police commissioner said under this system, an investigation never reaches a dead end for want of resources. “A city with a police commissionerate always delivers more than the traditional policing system. A police commissioner doesn’t need permission of the district magistrate to book some criminal under the Gangsters’ Act or the National Security Act — (s)he is empowered to act directly against encroachments in the city,” he said.

“Noida can’t be kept in different league from Delhi or Gurugram,” he said.