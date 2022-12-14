11-year-old girl ‘loses vision in right eye’ after boy hits her in classroom

The basic education department and district administration have begun an inquiry after an 11year-old girl from class 5 at a government school in Loni lost vision in her right eye after she hit by the class monitor.

“The incident took place on December 9 when the teacher appointed a male student as the class monitor. The latter asked all students to put their heads down when the teacher was not in the classroom. My daughter sat with her head down for some time but later she lifted her head. The monitor noticed this and hit her with a stick. The blow landed on her right eye and she soon sustained an injury,” the girl’s mother said.

“We reported the matter to school officials and took her to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors performed a surgery. The doctors told us that she may not be able to see again. Her vision in her right eye is gone. On Wednesday, officials of the education department and district administration met us,” she added.

She said there was laxity on the part of the class teacher, who was no present in the class when the incident occurred.

“The girl has no vision in one eye and doctors at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi have called her for more treatment on December 16. The inquiry will focus on how the incident happened. A class student appointed as the monitor is said to have hit her and caused the injury. We will also inquire why the teacher was not present in the class and this led to the incident,” said Vinod Mishra, the district’s basic education officer.