noida news

12-year-old girl kidnapped in Greater Noida

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since February 20 from Ecotech 1 area in Greater Noida
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since February 20 from Ecotech 1 area in Greater Noida.

The girl lives with her parents, an elder brother and younger sister in a rented accommodation in Luksar area.

Her maternal uncle, Sachin Kumar, said that, “She had left home without informing anyone. At 7 pm, she contacted her mother over phone and informed that she was at her friend’s birthday party.”

When the mother asked her to share the friend’s name and address,he said, someone appeared to have snatched the phone and disconnected the call. “We tried to call the number multiple times, but the phone was switched off. We also launched a search in the neighbourhood but failed to trace her,” he said. “We suspect role of some local people in the kidnapping.”

The family has filed a complaint and named three persons – Brajesh, Sanjay and Sheetal – and one unknown person as suspects in this case.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Ecotech I police station, said a case has been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC. “We are questioning the suspects in connection with the case,” Kumar said.

The police are also scanning the call details of the mobile phone used in calling the mother that evening.

