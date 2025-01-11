14-year-old grievously injured after speeding Jaguar sedan hits him in Greater Noida West

A 22-year-old BCom student was arrested on Friday after the luxury car he was driving hit a 14-year-old boy on Thursday morning, grievously injuring him, said police on Friday, adding that the injured boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is critical. A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Bisrakh police station, and further investigation is underway (HT Photo)

Police identified the injured boy as Neeraj Singh, a resident of Sector 3 in Greater Noida West.

“On Thursday morning, Neeraj Singh was walking near his home with his father, Murari Singh. When they reached near Stellar Jeevan Society, Murari asked his son to wait while he went to buy milk from a nearby diary,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

“When Murari was on the other side of the road, a speeding Jaguar hit Neeraj from the side and fled the spot. He rushed his son to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

Police said the impact of the hit was such that the car dragged the boy a few metres after hitting him.

On receiving a complaint from the boy’s parent, Bisrakh police scanned CCTV camera footage from near the spot and nabbed the driver. “The car was driven by a man identified by his first name as Honey, 22, a resident of Bisrakh in Greater Noida. He is a BCom student and works at a private company as a part-time employee,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh.

“The car was registered in the name of Honey’s father, and he is a businessman. During the investigation, it came to fore that Honey was returning home after finishing night duty. He revealed that as he reached near Stellar Jeevan Society, the boy suddenly came in front of his car. He tried to swerve to avoid the boy but accidentally hit him. He was alone in the car when the accident took place,” said the SHO.

