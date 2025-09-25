15-year-old boy dies by suicide after being scolded over marks in Gurugram

A 15-year-old boy jumped to death from a condominium in Sector-37D, Gurugram, on Tuesday night after his father allegedly scolded him over scoring low marks in half-yearly exams of Class-10, police said on Wednesday. According to police, no case was registered and no further investigation is being carried out as the father has already denied foul play.

Investigators said that the deceased studied at a private school and the exams’ results were declared recently.

According to the police, the boy lived with his parents in an apartment on the 19th floor in one of the towers of the society from whose balcony he jumped between 10.30pm and 11pm. His father is a manager at a private firm.

Investigators said that the father had questioned the boy during dinner about the low marks. They said he scolded the boy which probably annoyed him. “After having dinner, he went inside his bedroom and later jumped out of the balcony. The family didn’t know when it happened,” a police officer said.

Police said that the boy died instantly just as he fell on the ground. Residents and guards rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud, and found him lying in a pool of blood. They raised an alarm, alerting other families of the condominium and also informing the police control room.

Police said the parents learnt about their son’s death almost 15 minutes later only when the neighbours informed them and they rushed downstairs.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer (PRO), Gurugram police, said that the boy’s father refused any foul play in his statement.

“He told police that his son was mentally disturbed for a few days due to his studies, probably due to which he might have jumped. On the basis of his statement, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been carried out at Sector 10 police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday.

According to police, no case was registered and no further investigation is being carried out as the father has already denied foul play.