16-year-old girl shot and injured in Greater Noida, police suspect father

A 16-year-old girl sustained pellet wounds to her face on Saturday night in a locality in Dankaur, Greater Noida, allegedly in an incident of random shooting, police said on Monday, adding that the matter was reported to the police by the girl’s father, who has since gone absconding, prompting the police to treat him as a suspect in the case. That father alleged that five men -- who are his distant relatives -- had lured his daughter to their home, when he tried to bring back his daughter, they objected and fired at him. (Representational image)

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, the police received information about the incident on Sunday morning.

“The girl’s father, Rahees Khan, came to the Dankaur police station and alleged that a young man from the village shot his daughter on Saturday night. The father in his complaint said on Saturday evening, when he returned home from work, his daughter was missing. When he went looking for her, he found her at his distant relative’s home in the same locality. Khan alleged that five men, identified as Sameer, Sohil, Sageer, Vakil and Naseer, who are his distant relatives, had lured his daughter to their home. When Khan tried to bring back his daughter, the five men objected and fired at him. The bullet missed Khan and hit his daughter, the father alleged,” said the ADCP.

He said Khan rushed his daughter to the hospital at night and submitted a complaint to the police station on Sunday morning.

“An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the five men on Sunday. The injured girl is out of danger and has received treatment for pellet wounds to her face,” said Kumar.

Later during investigation, when a police team reached the village and inquired, it was found that on Saturday night, the father and the daughter had an argument over her relations with her distant cousin Sameer, said ADCP Kumar.

“The father opposed his daughter’s relations with Sameer, who lives in the same locality. On Saturday night, the two had argument at their house, following which he fired upon his daughter and later submitted a complaint to the police to implicate Sameer and his relatives in the matter,” said Kumar, adding that Khan works as a daily wage labourer and is separated from his wife.

Khan was called in for questioning, he did not arrive, police said.

“Khan did not appear for questioning in the matter and when police reached his home, he was not to be found. Evidence has emerged that he fired at his daughter. Police teams have been deployed to nab Khan, who has gone absconding,” said the ADCP.