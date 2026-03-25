17 GB Nagar schools get ‘hoax’ bomb threat

Noida: At least 17 schools allegedly received bomb threat emails Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said, adding that all the mails were later found hoaxes and an investigation is underway to track the person behind such mails. In Central Noida, three schools received bomb threats, and nothing suspicious was found there as well. (HT Archive)

“Early Tuesday morning, between 4 to 5 am, at least 14 schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on their official IDs,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

“Upon getting information from school authorities, multiple teams from the bomb squad, dog squad, and anti-sabotage check (ASC) team rushed in and conducted a thorough check. Nothing suspicious has been found, and all the emails have been found to be hoaxes,” he added.

Police said many of the 14 schools were shut, and the security check was conducted without creating panic among students at other schools. “The cybercrime team has been informed about these mails for further investigation,” the ADCP added.

In Central Noida, three schools received bomb threats, and nothing suspicious was found there as well, said RK Gautam, ADCP (Central Noida).

However, no threats were received at schools in Greater Noida, officials said.

Police said that no case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Notably, on February 19, 18 schools had received bomb threat emails in Noida and Greater Noida. Police said an investigation is underway in that case as well.