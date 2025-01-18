1.7 million riders fined for riding without helmets in 2024; 616% rise from 2022

Gautam Budh Nagar reported saw a steep rise in helmet violations in 2024, with around 1.7 million fines being issued to riders for riding two-wheelers without helmets. It is in the context of steep rise in the number of challans for helmetless drivers that the transport department had recently announced a “no helmet, no petrol” policy, which is set to come into effect on January 26 in Gautam Budh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

This is a rise of nearly 69% from 2023 when 1,007,656 fines were issued for riding without helmets in the district, and a whopping 616% from 2022, when 238,225 such violations were reported, the data provided by Noida traffic police revealed, pointing to a need for more stringent enforcement.

It is in this context that the transport department had recently announced a “no helmet, no petrol” policy, which is set to come into effect on January 26 in Gautam Budh Nagar. The initiative has been backed by the district administration and instructions have been issued to petrol pump owners to put up banners and not provide petrol to anyone reaching there without wearing a helmet.

However, some experts believe that the “no helmet, no petrol” drive is just a way to shift responsibility from enforcement authorities to petrol pumps, which eventually leads to chaos and disturbance at pumps.

“All enforcement agencies are equally responsible for ensuring compliance of traffic rules. If they are failing to curb violations, they shift the responsibility to petrol pumps, which are not considered an agency of law. This drive will increase the use of non-ISI-marked cheap helmets,” Anurag Kulshrestha, advisor to Gautam Budh Nagar’s road safety cell and president of TRAX, an NGO working on road safety.

“To curb violations, there is a need to identify repeat violators and increase the physical presence of personnel on the road,” he said.

Traffic police data shows that helmet violations have rapidly increased in the district in the past three years, and is the single largest traffic violation in the district year on year, despite multiple awareness programmes being run by the traffic police and the transport department.

Officials attributed the increase in the number of violations to the addition of more vehicles on the road in the past three years.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said as violations have risen manifold, they will step up enforcement, “Awareness drives were also conducted to curb traffic violations, but as violations are kept rising, we will increase enforcement on the road for the compliance,” he said.

“The number of vehicles had also increased in the past three years and that would lead to an increase in traffic violations,” he said.

Apart from helmet violations, other traffic rule violations too have increased in the past three years, and these include wrong-lane driving, driving without a seat belt, and no-parking violations that cause significant traffic congestion.

A total of 2,792,729 traffic violations, including 1,707,518 for riding without wearing helmets, 171,747 for wrong-lane driving, 253,697 for no parking violations, 86,890 for speeding, and 109,185 for jumping the red light, were reported in the city in 2024, according to the data provided by traffic police.

In 2023, 1,887,731 fines were issued, including 1,007,656 for riding without wearing helmet, 157,310 for wrong lane driving, 205,253 for no parking violations, 95,229 for speeding, and 75,520 for jumping the red light, the data showed.

In 2022, 238,225 violations were reported for riding two-wheeler without helmet and 61,357 for wrong lane driving.

According to the traffic police data, the district reported 1,165 accidents in 2024 in which 966 sustained injuries and 462 lost their lives. In 2023, the district saw 1,176 accidents in which 858 injured and 470 were killed, the data showed.