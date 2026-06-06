17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in Gzb hotel, friend detained

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar late Thursday night, police said, adding that they have detained her 20-year-old friend for questioning after her family’s complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, her mother allegedly saw her walking with the friend on Wednesday and scolded her. On Thursday morning she went to a hotel in Vijay Nagar, but was denied booking as she was under 18 years.

“Later, the girl called the man and around 11am, they got a room. The 20-year-old then left after an hour,” Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Vijay Nagar circle, said.

Officials said when the man did not return, the girl kept messaging him, but he refused to come. Police gathered information from her parents, the hotel staff and records and CCTV footage. They also got the last contact dialled from her phone and came to know about the suspect.

“When he did not return, the girl became upset and was seen roaming in the hotel corridor for about 5-6 hours, as seen in the CCTV footage. At night, when the staff knocked on the door, there was no response. The staff said the door was locked from the inside. Police were informed and a team went and broke open the door. The girl was found dead inside the room. The body was then sent for an autopsy,” the ACP added.

The girl’s family filed a complaint against the man on Friday and an FIR under Section 108 (abetting suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Vijay Nagar police station.

“My daughter used to go for walks to the military ground in Vijay Nagar. There, she came in contact with the man. He would force her to meet and call him. My daughter left the house around 10am on Thursday, but she did not return till late at night. The police informed me about the incident around 11pm on Thursday. My daughter died by suicide, and it is because of the man,” the girl’s father stated in the FIR.

Based on the FIR, police said the man has been detained. “He is detained for questioning, and an FIR is registered against him for abetting suicide,” the ACP said.