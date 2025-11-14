2 booked for abetting suicide of software engineer in Indirapuram hotel

Ghaziabad: Over a week after a 27-year-old software engineer allegedly died by way of suicide at a hotel room in Indirapuram and the body was found on November 5, police have booked a woman and a man for abetting the suicide, officials said on Thursday. Police had said that the deceased was employed with a company in Noida and was a resident of Meerut. (Representational image)

Following a complaint by the father of the deceased man, police have registered an FIR under BNS section 108 (abetting suicide) against a 25-year-old woman and a man aged about 27 years, officials said, adding that they family has accused the two for abetting the suicide

“Based on the complaint, we booked the two persons, including a woman, in the FIR registered on November 12, and an investigation is underway. It has come to light that the two visited the deceased while he was staying in the hotel. They are stated to be professional acquaintances of the deceased, and no arrest has been made so far in the case,” said ACP (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.

Police had said that the deceased was employed with a company in Noida and was a resident of Meerut.

According to police, he checked-in the hotel on November 2, and on November 5 morning, the hotel staff broke open the door when they didn’t get any response from the inside. The police were immediately informed on finding the guest hanging in the room.

“The autopsy revealed that the man died by way of hanging and committed suicide. His laptop and phone are sent for forensic analysis to get clues leading to his death. The two persons named in the FIR said that they were his friends and had visited him while he was staying in the hotel room,” the ACP added.

In the FIR, the father of the deceased man said that the woman and the man “must have harassed him (his son), and I have full confidence that the two and their accomplices have forced him to commit suicide. I also suspect involvement of the hotel staff,” the FIR stated.

The ACP said that any role of the hotel staff will also be probed since the FIR states so.