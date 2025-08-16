2 dead after car rams pedestrians, auto in Ghaziabad

A 23-year-old auto driver and a 57-year-old pedestrian died while three others were injured when an alleged uncontrolled Maruti Brezza rammed several people and an auto rickshaw on the Delhi-Saharanpur Road in Loni on Friday morning, police said. The accused driver has been booked and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar, the auto driver and resident of Vishnu Garden in Loni; and Tayyaba (single name), who lived in Baghpat. (Representational image)

Officials said two other pedestrians — Roshni Devi, 50, and an 11-year-old boy — also suffered injuries during the incident.

“The incident happened around 11.30am when a Brezza car was driven rashly on the Delhi-Saharanpur Road, and it hit several people and an auto. The car got damaged and came to a halt, when locals thrashed the driver, who is suspected to be drunk at the time. The driver also suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital by the police,” Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Loni circle, said.

Police said the car driver Mahesh Kumar, 25, is from Rohtak in Haryana.

“He is still under treatment and now in police custody. We suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol and lost control before hitting people on the road. We will get this verified by the doctors. The auto and the Brezza car have also been damaged. The car has been seized. Further investigation is underway,” the ACP added.

On the basis of complaint by the auto driver’s father, an FIR was registered against him under BNS sections 281 (rash driving on a public way), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 324(5) (causing damages).