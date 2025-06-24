2 firms to operate Gautam Budh Nagar’s 500 e-buses

NOIDA: The UP government’s project to introduce around 500 electric city buses in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s cities including Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway areas, has been put on fast-track to start it at the earliest, said officials on Monday. The final agreement will be signed once a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comprising Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yeida is formally registered (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The UP Directorate of Urban Transport opened the financial bids and the two private agencies—Travel Time Mobility, and Delbus Mobility qualified as the lowest bidders for the project, as the former quoted ₹54.9 per km (excluding GST) to operate 9-metre buses, and the latter placed bid of ₹67.99 per km for 12-meter buses, officials said.

“The final agreement will be signed once a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comprising Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yeida is formally registered. The SPV will manage project implementation and operations for 12 years, ensuring 72,000 km of annual operation per bus. It will also determine fares, manage revenue collection, and oversee service logistics,” said a UP government official.

Noida will lead the SPV and contribute 48% of the project cost, receiving 300 buses. Greater Noida and Yeida will each contribute 26% and receive 100 buses each. The buses will operate on 25 routes—15 in Noida, 7 in Greater Noida, and 3 in YEIDA—at intervals of 10–15 minutes during peak hours.

The ₹675-crore project, that includes purchase of 500 e-buses, is to be implemented under the Gross Cost Contract model.