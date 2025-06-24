Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
2 firms to operate Gautam Budh Nagar’s 500 e-buses

ByVinod Rajput
Jun 24, 2025 06:50 AM IST

NOIDA: UP govt fast-tracks project for 500 electric buses in Gautam Budh Nagar, with two firms selected for operations; project cost ₹675 crore.

NOIDA: The UP government’s project to introduce around 500 electric city buses in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s cities including Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway areas, has been put on fast-track to start it at the earliest, said officials on Monday.

The final agreement will be signed once a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comprising Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yeida is formally registered (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)
The final agreement will be signed once a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comprising Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yeida is formally registered (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The UP Directorate of Urban Transport opened the financial bids and the two private agencies—Travel Time Mobility, and Delbus Mobility qualified as the lowest bidders for the project, as the former quoted 54.9 per km (excluding GST) to operate 9-metre buses, and the latter placed bid of 67.99 per km for 12-meter buses, officials said.

“The final agreement will be signed once a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comprising Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yeida is formally registered. The SPV will manage project implementation and operations for 12 years, ensuring 72,000 km of annual operation per bus. It will also determine fares, manage revenue collection, and oversee service logistics,” said a UP government official.

Noida will lead the SPV and contribute 48% of the project cost, receiving 300 buses. Greater Noida and Yeida will each contribute 26% and receive 100 buses each. The buses will operate on 25 routes—15 in Noida, 7 in Greater Noida, and 3 in YEIDA—at intervals of 10–15 minutes during peak hours.

The 675-crore project, that includes purchase of 500 e-buses, is to be implemented under the Gross Cost Contract model.

Follow Us On