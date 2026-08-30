2 killed as car rams into parked bus on e-way in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two people were killed and a 17-year-old was injured after a car rammed into a stationary bus on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park metro station early Saturday, police said.

An officer added that there was no passenger inside the bus at the time of the accident. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the accident occurred around 6.30 am when the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was parked on the expressway due to a tyre puncture. The car, a Tata Nexon, arriving from Aligarh towards Char Murti in Greater Noida West, subsequently collided with the rear of the bus, officials said.

Three people travelling in the car were injured in the collision and were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The third occupant, a 17-year-old, is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Dheeraj, 23, and Bharat, 22, both residents of Aligarh district.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said: “The third occupant was a minor, who was unable to speak and is still being treated for his injuries. The car has been destroyed in this accident.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added: “It appears that Dheeraj was driving the car. The trio was travelling from Aligarh towards Char Murti. It is unclear how they failed to notice the stationary bus. We are still investigating the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added: “It appears that Dheeraj was driving the car. The trio was travelling from Aligarh towards Char Murti. It is unclear how they failed to notice the stationary bus. We are still investigating the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The officer added that there was no passenger in the bus when police arrived at the scene.

Police teams reached the spot after being informed about the accident and shifted the injured occupants to the hospital. The damaged Nexon and the bus were subsequently removed from the expressway, officials said.

Police said no case had been registered in connection with the accident as of Saturday evening. Officials said the circumstances leading to the collision were being investigated.

The Knowledge Park police have prepared the inquest report and initiated proceedings for the post-mortem examinations of the two deceased, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Further legal proceedings will be initiated based on the findings of the investigation, police said.