2 minors killed after taxi hits their scooter in Indirapuram, driver held

Ghaziabad: Two minor boys travelling by a scooter were killed and two others riding with them sustained injuries after a taxi hit their vehicle head-on near Indirapuram on Sunday evening, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the cab driver has been arrested. The four friends -- aged 10, 11, 13, and 14 years -- were having a fun ride on one scooter from Vasundhara, when their vehicle was hit on the Kanawani Pushta Road, near Indirapuram. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the cab driver as a 22-year-old resident of Ikram Nagar in Loni who was driving an Ertiga.

According to officials, the four friends -- aged 10, 11, 13, and 14 years -- were having a fun ride on one scooter from Vasundhara, when their vehicle was hit on the Kanawani Pushta Road, near Indirapuram. “The car driver coming from the opposite side lost control. Since it is a narrow road, the driver could not regain balance, and the car finally hit their scooter head-on,” Ravendra Gautam, station house officer (Indirapuram police station) told HT.

Officials said the 14-year-old, a Vasundhara resident, was driving the scooter while the three others, his friends from Kanawani area, were riding pillion. None of them was wearing helmet.

One of them, aged 10, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital on late Sunday night.

“The second boy, aged 13, succumbed to injuries on Monday. Two other minor boys are under treatment for injuries and their condition is stable… After the accident, the driver took all four in his car to a local hospital, and thereafter he went away. He was traced with the help of the car’s registration number captured in a CCTV, and arrested on Monday evening,” Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of the Indirapuram circle, told HT on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the father of the 14-year-old, the police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (acts endangering life and personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence) at Indirapuram police station on April 19.