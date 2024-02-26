The Noida authority has served notices to as many as 20 automobile service centres for allegedly violating environmental norms by discharging untreated waste into stormwater drains and sewers, the officials said on Saturday. 20 automobile centres sent notices over untreated waste

According to authority’s officials, the erring establishments operating in different parts of the city were discharging untreated waste from vehicle repairs, washing, etc, incorporating grease, mobil oil, among other things. It was being dumped directly into drains, causing sanitation problems.

The act violated the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) rules, the officials said, adding that the establishments are located in Sector 63, 80, 85, and 143 among other areas of the city.

Inspections revealed how their untreated waste was choking and causing other sanitation related issues, said chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Lokesh M.

“The erring centres have been directed to set up effluent treatment plants (ETP) and put in place the system of Grease Trap (plumbing device designed to intercept greases and solids before entering a wastewater disposal system),” he said.

“The identified centres have been directed to put in place the required systems within 15 days, failing which the process to impose hefty penalties against the offenders will be initiated,” the CEO added.

According to sanitation and waste handling rules, private establishments are neither permitted to dump their untreated waste into stormwater drains meant for carrying rainwater nor in sewer lines. Besides, treating the waste is mandatory, according to officials.

Notably, the authorities planned to launch the crackdown on defaulting units also after local residents frequently complained about chocking of sewers and drains.

“The problem of sewer overflowing and chocking of drains is common here. It causes major inconvenience. These establishments discharge the waste directly into the drains causing them to clog and overflow,” said Vijay Tandon, a resident of Sector 63.

On Thursday, as many as 31 other outlets including restaurants, hotels and other commercial buildings, were issued notices by Noida authority in this regard.

All the erring outlets, operating in the commercial space in Hazipur and Sector 104, were served notices after inspections by authority officials revealed the identified outlets, located on a road connecting Dadri and Yamuna Expressway, were discharging untreated waste into the drains.