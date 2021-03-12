IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / 21 test Covid positive in CPWD’s national academy in Ghaziabad
Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”(REUTERS)
Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”(REUTERS)
noida news

21 test Covid positive in CPWD’s national academy in Ghaziabad

The infected people are all assistant executive engineers (AEE) with the CPWD. They had arrived in November for a year-long training course.
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:41 AM IST


Twenty-one trainees at the central public works department’s (CPWD’s) national academy at Kamala Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad tested positive for Covid-19 over the past three days, officials of the district’s health department said on Thursday.

“Most of them were symptomatic with fever and respiratory infection, among others. One was shifted to our Covid hospital for better observation and one, who is a resident in the campus’ residential block, was allowed home isolation . The rest have been quarantined in the hostel block,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer. Ghaziabad has only one Covid-19 hospital -- Santosh Medical College in Sector 12.

There are 44 others in the batch who tested negative, but were put in quarantine in the hostel block. Gupta said they will be tested again next week.

The infected people are all assistant executive engineers (AEE) with the CPWD. They had arrived in November for a year-long training course.

“The academy is now a containment zone for 14 days. The patients told us that they frequented three locations outside the academy, two departmental stores in Shastri Nagar and a fruit vendor outside the academy, and we suspect that they may have contracted the infection from there,” said Dr Gupta. He said they had traced the contacts of the patients and they had tested negative.

“We are getting people at all three locations tested and all the relevant Covid protocols have been put in place ever since the cases have emerged. There is no need to panic,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

The testing was ordered following reports of fever among the trainees.

Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”

The officials of the academy said that they are in touch with the health department and all required Covid protocols were put in place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novel coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: 20-year-old gang-raped in moving SUV, three booked

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Ghaziabad: A 20-year-old woman from Meerut was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a moving SUV on Thursday, the police have said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Parents object to classroom teaching in Gautam Buddha University

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Noida: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a section of parents has objected to the Gautam Buddha University’s (GBU’s) recent move asking its students to join the hostel and attend physical classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad health dept ropes in 20 more govt health-care centres for Covid vaccination

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Facing an uphill task to achieve the target of inoculating over 93,000 beneficiaries against Covid-19 in March, the district health department on Friday increased the number of government vaccination centres from 25 to 45 in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Respite from heat as light rains bring mercury down

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Noida: Noida and its nearby areas experienced a brief respite from heat on Friday as the maximum temperature fell by four degrees Celsius over the past 24-hours due to very-light rains, with weather analysts expecting temperatures to rise gradually over the next few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad factory fire: Deceased owner booked, unit had no fire NOC

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The 40-year-old owner of the factory, gutted in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area late Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Saplings planted during green drive dry up due to negligence: Residents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida: The residents of Noida have claimed that hundreds of trees planted in the city in February have already started to dry up
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

60-year-old riding pillion killed as truck overturns on Noida Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a truck overturned and she came under it, on the Noida Expressway on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”(REUTERS)
Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”(REUTERS)
noida news

21 test Covid positive in CPWD’s national academy in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The infected people are all assistant executive engineers (AEE) with the CPWD. They had arrived in November for a year-long training course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides, according to weather analysts, the effect of a western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and Haryana will help reduce maximum temperatures till March 12.
Besides, according to weather analysts, the effect of a western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and Haryana will help reduce maximum temperatures till March 12.
noida news

Rain likely in next two days in Noida, air quality to improve

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A western disturbance is moisture-laden wind that originates from the Mediterranean which is responsible for snowing in the northern states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials of the Ghaziabad health department attributed the wastage primarily to fewer people coming up to get the jab.(Bloomberg)
Officials of the Ghaziabad health department attributed the wastage primarily to fewer people coming up to get the jab.(Bloomberg)
noida news

Wastage of Covaxin doses at 21% in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ghaziabad: An estimated 1,593 doses of Covaxin have gone waste in Ghaziabad since the launch of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, as per the state health department figures
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Domestic help decamps with 25 lakh cash from sculptor’s house in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: A newly employed domestic help decamped with 25 lakh cash and jewellery from the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in Noida’s Sector 19 on Tuesday evening, police said The incident took place at around 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Over 100,000 sqm owned by Wave Group in Noida seized, firm says will approach court

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:45 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has seized about over 100,000 square metres (sqm) land belonging to the Wave Mega City Centre Private Limited located in the heart of Noida in Sector 32
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

After 12 years, Yamuna Expressway authority starts plot registry

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has begun the process to register residential plots in sectors 18 and 20 it had allotted in 2009
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Health dept holds mental health camp at Bhangel CHC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar health department organised a mental health camp at the community health centre (CHC) in Noida’s Bhangel on Wednesday and examined 35 patients from the neighbouring areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: One killed, two hurt as security guard fires at sleeping workers

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Ghaziabad: One man died while two others were injured when a 46-year-old security guard early Tuesday allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at some workers of a private firm in the Bulandshahr Industrial Area
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP