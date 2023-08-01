Woman booked for abusing security guards at a Noida society

A 25-year-old woman was booked on Tuesday for allegedly abusing two security guards of Gardenia Glory Society in Noida’s Sector 46 on Monday over an entry of a delivery vehicle, police said, adding that a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The accused woman has been identified as Shreya, 25, resides with her family members at B-3 block in Gardenia Glory Society in Sector 46. (Representative Image)

Ajay Singh, station house officer, Sector 39, said, “The accused woman has been identified as Shreya, 25, resides with her family members at B-3 block in Gardenia Glory Society in Sector 46.”

The SHO said, “On Monday evening, when the delivery boy had come to deliver a newly purchased sofa to her home in Gardenia Glory Society, he stopped his vehicle at the society gate. When the security guards of the society, Pawan, 30 and Somnath, 35, requested the woman to fill an entry on a register at the colony gate and asked the vehicle driver to move ahead, as traffic congestion took place outside the society gate, a dispute took place between them.”

“During the dispute, the woman hurled abuses at security guards and threatened them to kill,” said SHO Singh, adding that subsequently, police were alerted, and a team of Sector 39 police rushed to the spot.

SHO Singh further added, “During the investigation, it came to light that she works as an interior designer and owns a flat in the society. On the complaint of the security officer of the society, Satish Kumar, 33, a case under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the woman at Sector 39 police station on Tuesday morning and further investigations are underway.”

On Monday evening, a video went viral on social media platforms in which, a woman was seen hurling abuse at the guards of a society over a vehicle and threatening to kill them during the dispute.