28-year-old woman dies, family alleges foul play

The family of a 28-year-old woman who died on Sunday night has alleged foul play and blamed her husband for the death. Police said a probe in the matter is underway.

According to police, the woman consumed some poisonous substance around 11pm after an argument with her husband in their home under the Surajpur police jurisdiction.

“She and her husband had an argument over his consumption of alcohol. He had been sober for three months. But last night he drank that led to a domestic dispute. Following this, the woman consumed the poison. She was rushed to a local hospital by him from where she was referred to a higher centre where she was declared brought dead,” said Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur police station.

“We were informed about the incident around 8.30am today, following which a team was rushed to the spot and her body was sent for an autopsy. The report is yet to come,” Kumar said.

However, the woman’s father has alleged that there was a foul play involved in her death.

“My daughter’s husband had been harassing her for dowry for the past several years. She was being mentally tortured. We believe that he had a hand in her death,” said the woman’s father who has also filed a complaint with the local police.

The couple got married in 2012 and also has a four-year-old son, police said, adding that the woman’s husband runs a small plumbing business in Greater Noida.

“An investigation in the case is going on. Based on her family’s complaint, a case of abatement will be registered against the husband. No arrests have been made so far. We will take due action soon,” said the SHO.

The woman’s body was handed over to her family following the autopsy, police said.