3 dead, 2 critical after buses collide on Greater Noida Expressway

Updated on Dec 18, 2022 08:36 AM IST

"Two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park Police Station of Noida. Three persons died, many people were injured while two persons are in critical condition," Greater Noida Police said.

The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
