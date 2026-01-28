3 held in cyber café assault case in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Three men in their early 20s have been arrested days after a dispute over preparing a marksheet escalated into a scuffle at a cybercafé in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday, adding that investigators are now probing allegations that fake marksheets were being prepared at the café. According to the police, an argument broke out between two groups at a café in Kulesra locality on January 22, and it soon snowballed into a physical altercation. (Representational image)

No one suffered any serious injuries, said officials.

Police identified the arrested accused as Chintu Tyagi, Bishu, and Prashant (both identified with single names). According to the police, an argument broke out between two groups at a café in Kulesra locality on January 22, and it soon snowballed into a physical altercation.

Allegations have surfaced that fake marksheets were being prepared at the premises, which is currently under scrutiny, said officials, adding that the café also offers services such as Aadhaar card updates and photocopying.

“All three suspects were at the café to raise allegations that the owner had allegedly prepared fake marksheets for their family member.” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta, ACP (Central Noida).

Based on a complaint filed by an informant, police registered a case and arrested the three accused from their residence near the cyber cafe in Kulsera, Greater Noida. They were later sent to judicial custody.

Officials said further allegations of fraud and theft linked to the café’s operations are being investigated.

“The details are being verified, including whether there is any audio or video evidence or eyewitnesses to the scuffle. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, said the SHO, adding that as more evidence emerges, additional sections will be added accordingly.

A case has been registered at the Ecotech III police station under BNS Section for assault or use of criminal force on grave provocation.

.