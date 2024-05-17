GREATER NOIDA: Three more power sub-stations are set to come up in Greater Noida at Metro Depot, Ecotech 8, and Ecotech 10 -- by the end of July this year, informed power discom officials on Thursday. 3 new power sub-stations to scale up power capacity in Greater Noida

According to officials, the new sub-stations will cater to the increasing load of power under the jurisdiction of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), and ensure that improved power supply is transmitted to the areas falling under these upcoming substations.

These sub-stations will increase the total power generation capacity to 800MW, said officials at Noida Power Company Limited.

Executive engineer (transmission) Noida, Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL), Abhishek Singh told HT, “The three new power substations will be coming up at three locations in Greater Noida, with 220kV capacity substation at Metro Depot and 132 kV each at Ecotech 8 and Ecotech 10. The upcoming substations will bring the total capacity to around 800 MW from the current 650 MW.”

The new substations will cater to the increasing load in the Greater Noida west and the industrial areas of Ecotech 8 and Ecotech 10, he added.

Officials shared that the substations will be gas-insulated. The 220 kV capacity substation at Metro Depot will come up at a cost of ₹70 crore while the two others of 132 kV each, coming up in the industrial sectors of Ecotech 8 and 10, will cost around ₹ 120 crore ( ₹60 crore each).

According to the information from UPPTCL, two gas-insulated substations having capacity of 220kV each had come up at Jalpura and Knowledge Park 5 in February.

“The 220 kV substation at Sector Knowledge Park 5 is being loaded with a 33kV line at present and the work is expected to be completed by this month-end. This will improve the power supply in the areas connected,” the official added.

Vice president (operations), NPCL, Sarnath Ganguly, informed that with the development of the three new substations in Greater Noida, the NPCL aims to provide improved power supply until 2027-28.

“The Noida Power Company Limited at present is facing power demand of 550 MW but the demand is expected to reach to around 700 MW in the coming months. The new substations setting up are expected to take the total capacity to around 800 MW,”said NPCL’s spokesperson Manoj Jha.

The NPCL currently has a power demand of 550 MW that is expected to reach around 700 MW in the coming summer months. In Greater Noida, the NPCL has around 162,000 power consumers under its jurisdiction at present, informed officials.