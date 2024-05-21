3 RRTS stations in Ghaziabad to have shops, eateries

Commuters using the three RRTS stations of Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai would soon be able to enjoy some shopping and dining before boarding a train, with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency building the line, setting the ball rolling for starting restaurants, shops and banking facilities at these stations, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, the agency building the line, has invited bids from private players for developing commercial spaces. (HT Photo)

The agency has invited bids from private players for developing commercial spaces.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We are expecting a rise in ridership in future and the NCRTC has invited bids from private players to start commercial activities. Initially, the bids have been invited for three stations of Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai where restaurants, shopping complexes, banking services, etc., will come up,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The 82km long RRTS project aims to link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with trains having a design speed of 180km/hour. Currently, a 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad is operational with eight stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

It is expected that in the coming weeks, another 8km stretch will be added when Meerut (south) station becomes operational.

Officials estimate a ridership of about 800,000 passengers per day when the entire 82km section gets complete by June 2025.

Recently, the NCRTC also extended the trains operational timing by two hours from May 20.

Last week, the total ridership of RRTS crossed one million. A 17km section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2023 and another 17km section was made operational this March.

Officials said the RRTS station at Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai have availability of about 164 square metres (sqm), 145sqm and 275sqm of commercial space, respectively.

The Sahibabad station is located next to Sahibabad Site IV industrial area and Vasundhara while the other two stations are on Delhi Meerut Road.

The NCRTC has coloured each station’s exterior facade in shades of blue and beige, drawing inspiration from the hues of peacock feathers. The stations are wider and much spacious than those on the Delhi Metro network and have ample natural light and ventilation.

A total of 25 such stations are proposed on the entire 82km corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

“Such commercial activities will also be made available at other stations in the coming time. We are expecting a rise in ridership once the Meerut (south) station opens and next in line is the RRTS stretch in Delhi which has three stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar,” the NCRTC spokesperson said.