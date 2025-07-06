Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
390 crore Noida authority building to be completed by September

Published on: Jul 06, 2025 10:14 PM IST

First proposed in 2013 on a six-acre plot, the project originally included two towers, the project was earlier scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The Noida authority’s administrative office complex which is under construction in Sector 96 is likely to be completed by September this year, chief engineer of the authority said on Sunday, adding that the approved cost of the project has increased from 304 crore to 390 crore.

The Noida Authority’s new administrative headquarters in Sector 96. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
The rise in cost is due to the retrofitting work, design changes, and additional finishing requirements, officials said. The authority had approved the escalation in the budget on June 14, 2025.

“We aim to complete the building now in September so that it can be opened for the public use,” Vijay Rawal chief engineer of the Noida authority, said. Notably, it was earlier scheduled to be completed in 2024. With physical work over 95% complete and electrical work over 90%, officials said the authority expects to finish the long-pending project later this year.

Officials said the complex, along the Bhangel elevated road, is likely to be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

First proposed in 2013 on a six-acre plot, the project originally included two towers — one is to house an 18-floor commercial block and Tower 2, an eight-floor office building — both at an estimated cost of 478 crore. The original contract for the project was awarded to a company in 2016 for 232 crore.

Later in 2020, the authority planned to scale down Tower-1 to four floors while keeping Tower-2 unchanged, along with the basement, auditorium and external works. This revision, approved in August 2020, reduced the estimated cost to about 304 crore.

The project faced further delays due to Covid-19 pandemic, site issues and contractor default. When the original contractor failed to complete the work, the contract was terminated and the firm was blacklisted in May 2022.

New tenders were issued, and in October 2022, a new contractor was awarded the remaining civil works contract for around 92 crore.

By 2023, the building’s structure was ready so in November that year, IIT-Delhi was engaged to check the building’s structural safety. Following its recommendation to strengthen columns, retrofitting work was awarded, initially worth about 29 crore and later revised to around 31 crore.

The cost rose from 92 crore to roughly 128 crore, including 21 crore for designer tiles, wall panelling and finishing, and 15 crore more for carpet and interior upgrades suggested by senior officials.

Electrical works, first estimated to cost around 81 crore, saw an increase of 8.5 crore due to design changes, around 1 crore for an audio-video conference system, taking the total to about 91 crore.

Other works included 13 crore for furniture and around 9 crore for PU flooring.

