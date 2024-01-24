4 booked for duping man of 30 lakh on pretext of selling ‘plot’

The Central Noida police have booked four people for allegedly duping a 33-year-old man to the tune of ₹ 30 lakh on the pretext of selling a plot in the area, said officials on Tuesday. According to Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO),Bisrakh police station, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against four suspects, identified as Mukesh Kumar Maurya, resident of Delhi, his associates Amit Kumar, Abhishek Kumar-- residents of Noida, and Abbukar Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad, under charges of criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. (AFP/representational image)

The victim, a native of Uttarakhand and resident of Shahberi village in Greater Noida west, filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station on Monday night about the matter.

Kishan Singh, who runs a business in Shahberi, in his complaint alleged that the four defrauded him of ₹30 lakh in the name of selling a plot in Milakh Lachhi village in Greater Noida west.

Singh said that he came in contact with suspect Maurya on December 26 last year through an acquaintance. It was because Singh wished to invest in property in the Roza Jalalpur village.

However, Maurya allegedly told Singh that there was a 130-metre vacant plot in Milak Lachhi village, available for ₹92 lakh.

“I paid ₹30 lakh for that plot in various installments over the next 15 days,” Singh said in the complaint, adding: “Last week, when I asked them to show me the plot, Maurya and his accomplices made excuses, following which I realised that I have been duped.”

He alleged that on sensing a cheating in the deal, he asked the suspects to return his money.

“Maurya and his accomplices refused to return my money and started threatening and abusing me. I was scared but finally decided to report the matter to police,” Singh said in his complaint.

According to Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, the FIR was filed based on this complaint.

“Teams have been deployed to nab the suspects and further investigation is underway,” he added.