4 held for killing farmer, injuring another in Greater Noida

Greater Noida Four men have been arrested for allegedly beating a 48-year-old farmer to death and injuring another 42-year-old man after a drunk altercation on January 17 in Badalpur, police said. A case has been registered (Representative photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Manish, 20 from a Ghaziabad village; Amit, 26; Akash, 26; and Abhishek, 25 –- residents of Kudi Kheda village in Badalpur.

According to police, Krishnapal and Sunder – also residents of the same area – were at their fields in the locality when the accused were heading from Bambawad village towards Kudi Kheda on a motorcycle. Police also said the four men were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. The silencer of their bike was making loud noise, when Krishnapal objected.

An argument ensued, which soon turned violent. Manish, Amit and Akash allegedly started beating the two, which led Krishnapal to fall on the paved road. His head struck the bricks and he died. Sunder also sustained serious injuries, and is now out of danger. The suspects fled the spot after the assault.

According to Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), the suspects attempted to portray the crime as a road accident. “They overturned a vehicle and altered the scene to give it the appearance of an accident. However, footage from over CCTV cameras was examined, along with call records and other electronic surveillance and intelligence inputs, leading us to the four accused,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Badalpur police station.