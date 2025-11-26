40-year-old man jumps to death from 14th of high-rise in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old bank branch manager from Hapur died late Monday night after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, police said on Tuesday. The man, a native of Bulandshahr, had a flat on the seventh floor of the building but lived in Hapur due to his job. Security guards rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (HT Archive)

According to the police, he came to the high-rise on Monday night and reached the 14th floor, “from where he possibly jumped before hitting the ground”. Security guards rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“During the investigation, it has come to light that he sent a voice note to his family members in which he cited some property-related dispute as the reason. He also ruled out that his wife has anything to do with it,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram Circle.

Officials said a bag and phone belonging to the deceased were found on the 14th floor and seized for further investigation. “It seems to be a case of suicide, but we are investigating and will also check up on CCTVs of the high-rise and the route the man followed to reach the high-rise. He has a flat on the seventh floor, which he has rented out,” the ACP added.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station.