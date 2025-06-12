40-year-old trader shot dead in Noida Sector 12

Noida: A 40-year-old trader was shot dead in Sector 12, Noida, on Wednesday afternoon, police said, adding that multiple teams are working to apprehend the suspects and a case of murder has been registered at the Sector 24 police station. Police identified the deceased as Ompal Bhati, originally from Sikandarabad who resided in Sector 94 and was engaged in foreign exchange trading with an office in Sector 18. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Wednesday, around 1.30pm, Bhati visited the rented flat in W Block of Sector 12 to meet a man. During the meeting, he was shot in the chest and killed. As the landlord and locals heard the gunshot, the suspects managed to flee the scene,” said station house officer (Sector 24) Vidhyut Goel, adding that the motive of killing is yet to be known.

During the investigation, it came to light that two men, one of whom identified himself as Pawan (single name) — had approached the owner of the two-storey house in Sector 12 on Tuesday inquiring about an accommodation available on rent. After visiting the property, they left. But they returned on Wednesday morning.

“They finalised the deal to rent the flat and paid ₹1,000 as token money. When the landlord asked for an Aadhaar card and other identification, they assured him they would submit the documents by evening and took the keys for cleaning the flat,” the SHO added.

In the afternoon, while cleaning the flat the two suspects called Bhati to discuss something important. During the conversation, one of the suspects allegedly shot him and fled, said an officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While fleeing, their Delhi-registered motorcycle didn’t start and thus they left it behind. “They simply walked away after locals began converging,” the officer added.

Locals alleged that Bhati carried a bag full of cash and it was taken away by the suspects.

Deputy commissioner of police Yamuna Prasad, however, nullified it, saying: “During the investigation, Bhati’s wife confirmed that he did not leave home with any cash. His family, which is also into the foreign exchange business, said he would never visit anyone’s flat without gaining their trust.”

“It was also revealed by the family that the two had even previously visited Bhati’s residence. They were known to each other,” the DCP added.

A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 24 police station. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, said officers.