4,500 Greater Noida farmers to get 64.7% additional land compensation

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it will process payment of 64.7% additional compensation to farmers whose land was acquired between 2002 and 2013 for planned development, following an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. The authority acquired nearly 3,000 hectares during the period for various development projects. The land was subsequently used for group housing projects in Greater Noida West, colleges and institutes in Knowledge Park and projects linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. (HT Archive)

Officials said around 4,500 farmers could be eligible to receive a total of about ₹500 crore in additional compensation, though the authority is still examining records to determine individual eligibility.

The authority acquired nearly 3,000 hectares during the period for various development projects. The land was subsequently used for group housing projects in Greater Noida West, colleges and institutes in Knowledge Park and projects linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, officials said.

The additional compensation stems from the Allahabad high court’s October 2011 Gajraj judgment, which arose from challenges to land acquisitions in Noida and Greater Noida. Farmers had argued that their land was acquired at relatively low rates and later developed and allotted for residential, commercial and other projects at substantially higher values.

The high court ordered payment of 64.7% additional compensation over and above the amount already paid, along with allotment of 10% of the acquired land as developed residential plots.

The judgment covered 471 writ petitions, and petitioners subsequently received the additional compensation, officials said. However, farmers whose land was acquired during the same period but who were not parties to the litigation did not receive the benefit.

The affected farmers have since held several protests outside the Greater Noida authority office, demanding parity. Officials said the authority had earlier written to the state government seeking approval to extend the additional compensation to the remaining farmers.

On Tuesday, the state government issued an order directing the authority to proceed in accordance with applicable rules.

“After the Uttar Pradesh government’s letter, farmers who have been demanding additional compensation for a long time are expected to receive the additional amount soon. The authority is examining the records to determine eligibility and decide the further course of action in accordance with the applicable rules,” Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG said.

Prempal Chauhan, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, said the organisation had repeatedly raised the issue through protests and discussions with the authority.

“In meetings with officials in the past, the authority had assured us that farmers’ issues would be addressed. As the government has now issued the order, this is a step towards resolving our long-pending demand,” said Chauhan, who had also protested at the authority office last month.