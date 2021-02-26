IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / 45-year-old killed in Ghaziabad while trying to resolve fight between two brothers
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

45-year-old killed in Ghaziabad while trying to resolve fight between two brothers

Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man was allegedly gunned down on Friday morning when he tried to intervene in a fight between two brothers at Kallugarhi locality falling under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 PM IST

Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man was allegedly gunned down on Friday morning when he tried to intervene in a fight between two brothers at Kallugarhi locality falling under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station.

Police said that there was an altercation between Mohammad Shahbuddin and his brother Riyazuddin since Thursday night, and the issue continued till Friday morning when the incident took place. The deceased, also named as Shahbuddin, was their neighbour, police said.

Police said they have registered an FIR and teams are searching for 25-year-old suspect Mohammad Khalid, who is son of Shahbuddin (one of the two brothers).

“Riyazuddin’s wife had left home and went to her parents’ house a couple of days ago and he blamed his brother Shahbuddin for it. The two brothers had a fight on Thursday night when the victim, who is also their maternal uncle, pacified both of them,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

However, an altercation started again between the two brothers on Friday morning and Shahbuddin arrived yet again to sort out the matter. The incident took place around 11.30am outside the house of two brothers, police said.

“Mohammad Khalid, son of Shahbuddin (who was fighting his brother), brought a countrymade weapon and in the scuffle, it went off. The shot hit victim Shahbuddin who had come to resolve the fight. He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Suspect Kahlid fled soon after the incident and our teams are searching for him,” Raja said, adding that the suspect was trying to aim at his uncle, but the gun went off during the scuffle and the shot hit the victim.

Police said that based on a complaint given by victim’s family, an FIR under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against Khalid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Niti Aayog lauds Noida girl’s painting, shares on social media

By Sanjeev K Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 PM IST
NOIDA: If you were to visit Deepshikha De’s house in Sector 75, one of the first things you will notice are the colours and the brush strokes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Traffic cops get high-speed bikes to chase violators

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The traffic police department have formed a team of five mobile marshals who will be equipped with high-speed motorcycles to chase and fine traffic violators in the Gautam Budh Nagar district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: UP makes testing of those coming in from Maharashtra, Kerala mandatory

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST
NOIDA: Taking serious note of the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Kerala the Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines for visitors coming in from these two states, in which testing and quarantine upon arrival mandatory has been made mandatory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers plan cycle march from Kanyakumari to J&K

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:58 PM IST
While farmer leaders are taking up panchayats and rallies in different states to garner support for their protest against the Centre’s farm laws, a group of youngsters are cycling to different protest sites at the Delhi border to rope in volunteers for a “cycle march” from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five held for robbery at cigarette godown

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Greater Noida: A day after an office-cum-warehouse in Site IV was robbed of cigarette packets worth 25 lakh, police on late Thursday night arrested three persons, including a former employee of the warehouse, in the case after an encounter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yamuna Expressway authority’s team visits Medtech Zone in Vizag

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Greater Noida: A five-member team of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) led by its chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh on Friday visited the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam to understand the requirements for the proposed medical device park project in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yeida says it resolved all land-related issues with farmers

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Friday said it gave residential plots and resolved all issues with those farmers who gave their land to it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

45-year-old killed in Ghaziabad while trying to resolve fight between two brothers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man was allegedly gunned down on Friday morning when he tried to intervene in a fight between two brothers at Kallugarhi locality falling under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Former Jharkhand governor’s email hacked, Noida police probe matter

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Noida police have launched a probe after unidentified persons allegedly hacked the email account of the former Jharkhand Governor Prabhat Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents protest anti-encroachment drive

By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Residents of Sarfabad village stopped a Noida Authority’s anti-encroachment drive team from demolishing shops there on Wednesday Officials part of the team said the farmers claimed ownership of the land following which they decided to postpone the demolition drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fight against Covid-19 not over, be very cautious: UP govt

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday warned people against complacency in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in several states in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad worst polluted in country, AQI likely to worsen

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of the region has deteriorated in the past 24 hours with Ghaziabad turning out to be the worst polluted city of the country on Wednesday, while Greater Noida was the third worst
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife over illicit relation; surrenders two days later

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over suspicions of an illicit relation on Monday, and surrendered before Beta 2 police on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait to Govt: Be serious about talks on farm laws

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asked the Union government to send a representative who had the power to resolve issues concerning the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Man gets life imprisonment for raping niece

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court awarded life imprisonment to a man, 30, on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating his niece
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac