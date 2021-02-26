45-year-old killed in Ghaziabad while trying to resolve fight between two brothers
Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man was allegedly gunned down on Friday morning when he tried to intervene in a fight between two brothers at Kallugarhi locality falling under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station.
Police said that there was an altercation between Mohammad Shahbuddin and his brother Riyazuddin since Thursday night, and the issue continued till Friday morning when the incident took place. The deceased, also named as Shahbuddin, was their neighbour, police said.
Police said they have registered an FIR and teams are searching for 25-year-old suspect Mohammad Khalid, who is son of Shahbuddin (one of the two brothers).
“Riyazuddin’s wife had left home and went to her parents’ house a couple of days ago and he blamed his brother Shahbuddin for it. The two brothers had a fight on Thursday night when the victim, who is also their maternal uncle, pacified both of them,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).
However, an altercation started again between the two brothers on Friday morning and Shahbuddin arrived yet again to sort out the matter. The incident took place around 11.30am outside the house of two brothers, police said.
“Mohammad Khalid, son of Shahbuddin (who was fighting his brother), brought a countrymade weapon and in the scuffle, it went off. The shot hit victim Shahbuddin who had come to resolve the fight. He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Suspect Kahlid fled soon after the incident and our teams are searching for him,” Raja said, adding that the suspect was trying to aim at his uncle, but the gun went off during the scuffle and the shot hit the victim.
Police said that based on a complaint given by victim’s family, an FIR under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against Khalid.
