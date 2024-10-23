Menu Explore
46-yr-man charred to death inside SUV in Greater Noida; family alleges murder

ByArun Singh
Oct 23, 2024 12:44 PM IST

The body was sent for post-mortem and during the investigation it came to light that he left home along with his two friends on Tuesday

A 46-year-old man was charred to death inside an SUV car in Greater Noida’s Dadri locality on Tuesday late night, said police adding that the family members of deceased alleged he was murdered.

A case of murder has been registered at Dadri police station on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)
Police said the deceased, a property dealer, has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad.

“On Tuesday night, police received information on emergency helpline number 112 that a black Fortuner caught fire near Nagla Nainsukh village under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station in Greater Noida,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida.

A team of police rushed to the spot and alerted the fire control room.

“After an hour of effort when the fire was controlled, a man’s body was spotted in the driver seat of the car,” said police, adding that the deceased was identified with the help of the registration number of the SUV.

The ADCP said, “The body was sent for post-mortem and during the investigation it came to light that he left home along with his two friends on Tuesday. The family members of the deceased also alleged that he was murdered by them. Following the allegation, the two suspects were detained, and it was revealed that they were in dispute related to gold ornaments.”

A case of murder has been registered at Dadri police station on Wednesday, and further investigation is underway.

