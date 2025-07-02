47-yr-old man held for raping minor girl next door in Noida

Noida: A 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl residing in his building in Sector 52, police said. The suspect, who is a neighbour, used to visit the survivor’s home frequently. (Representational image)

The survivor, a Class 5 student, resides with her parents in a rented house in the building, police said.

In their police complaint, her parents alleged that on Sunday, when they were out on work, the suspect, who resides on the first floor of their building, approached the girl while she was asleep in her room.

“The girl, who resides on the second floor, had forgotten to shut the door. Around 2.30pm, the suspect barged inside and allegedly raped her while threatening her with dire consequences after locking the door from inside,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The girl remained inside. In the evening, when her mother returned from work, she narrated the ordeal. A heated argument took place between the mother and the suspect following which he fled the spot,” the officer added.

The father returned from work late Sunday, and the couple approached police on Monday following which a case of rape under section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Pocso Act was lodged at Sector 24 police station.

“Using electronic surveillance, we arrested the suspect from Gijhor (Sector 53) on Tuesday,” said station house officer Vidhyut Goel.

Police also conducted a medical examination of the girl.

Investigation has revealed that the suspect has been residing with his wife for the last 15 years, and is currently unemployed, police said.

He used to visit the survivor’s home frequently, police officers said.