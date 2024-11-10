Menu Explore
5 of a family killed after car rams into truck on Greater Noida Expressway

ByArun Singh
Nov 10, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Greater Noida: Five members of a family, including three women, died after a car (Maruti Suzuki Wagon R) in which they were travelling rammed into a stationery truck from behind near Sector 146 metro station on the Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday morning, said police.

Police saida team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation soon after they received information on emergency helpline number 112. (PTI)

Prima facie, cops are suspecting that the car driver fell asleep, and the vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the left side of the Expressway.

The deceased have been identified as Aman Singh, 27, his father Devi Singh, 60, mother Rajkumari Singh, 50, and two aunts Vimlesh Singh, 40, and Kamlesh Singh, 40, all residents of Kashniram Colony in Dadri, said police, adding that the family originally hails from Bulandshahr.

“On Sunday, around 6am, when they were returning to their home from Noida side via Sector 146 metro station on Greater Noida Expressway in a car, it rammed into a parked truck,” said Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police, Ashok Kumar, adding that as police received information on emergency helpline number 112, a team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The ADCP said, “Aman, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, died on the spot while the injured family members were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they all succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.”

Investigation revealed that the truck driver parked the vehicle on the left side of the Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 146 metro station after it broke down. “It is not revealed that from where the family was returning in the morning. It was suspected that while driving the car at a high speed, Aman fell asleep and the car suddenly moved towards the left side before crashing into the truck,” said Greater Noida, assistant commissioner of police, Pawan Kumar, adding that the truck driver managed to flee the spot and further investigation is underway.

