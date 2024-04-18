51 model booths in GB Nagar; 15 booths to be exclusively managed by youth, specially abled

NOIDA: To draw more voters and make voting a comfortable experience, as many as 51 model polling booths have been developed in the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency for the general elections that commence here on April 26 during the second phase. Four polling booths in Noida, two in Dadri and one in Jewar will be managed exclusively by women, said district officials. (HT Photo/ representative image)

According to Gautam Budh Nagar administration, the model booths will be decked up with flowers, balloons and rangolis depicting messages on voting awareness and motivate people to vote.

“These booths are equipped with all basic amenities like proper illumination, waiting lounges, drinking water, toilets, among other facilities,” said chief electoral officer and district magistrate (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma.

According to the information from GB Nagar administration, as many as 35 model polling booths have come up in Noida assembly segment -- eight at Gandhi Smarak Inter College Chauda Sadatpur, one at Gandhi Smarak Junior High School, two each at Summer Village School D 89A Sector 22 and Ramkrishna Paramhans Public School, seven at City Public School Sector 51, five at Vishwa Bharti Public School Sector 28, six at Army Public School Sector 37, three at RSS International School Sector 45 and one at Pathways School Sector 100.

In Dadri assembly segment, as many as 15 model booths have been set up—three at Mahagun Mywoods club house, two each at Exotica Dreamville club house, Cherry County clubhouse, Panchsheel Greens 1 club house and Supertech Ecovillage 1 club house and one each at Trident Embassy club house, Purvanchal Royal club house, Jaypee Aman Sector 151 and ATS Pristine club house.

Whereas, in the Jewar assembly segment, only one such model booth has come up at the Samsara - The World Academy Pi I in Greater Noida, informed officials.

To address voter grievances on the polling day, a help desk will also be set up at each model booth, informed officials.

Additionally, in a first, as many as 15 booths will be managed exclusively by youth, aged below 30, and the specially-abled persons, besides women, in GB Nagar constituency.

“The move is aimed at encouraging people from various sections to participate in the democratic process,” added the chief electoral officer.

Four of these booths will be exclusively managed by specially-abled persons, including two in Noida and one each in Dadri and Jewar.

Seven of the 15 booths will be managed by women and these include four in Noida, two in Dadri and one in Jewar, said officials. There are a total 1,826 polling booths in the constituency.

To be sure, 30 teams including static surveillance, video surveillance, flying squads and others will be deputed in the three assembly segments for monitoring purposes. There will be a webcast from the polling booths to be monitored in real-time from the chief electoral officer’s office. The district goes to polls on April 26.

The Gautam Budh Nagar constituency that also includes Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad and Khurja has over 2.6 million registered voters and of these, there are 1,882,177 registered voters in the three assembly segments — Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

The district administration data reveals an addition of around 308,000 voters since 2019. There are as many as 24,223 first-time voters.